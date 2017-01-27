版本:
BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros

Jan 27 Poxel SA :

* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)

* We plan to be in position to initiate phase 3 program for Imeglimin in Japan, during Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBw9J9T5wa] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9376 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
