版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 16:00 BJT

BRIEF-Europcar Group acquires GuidaMi by Ubeeqo

Jan 27 Europcar Group SA :

* Europcar Group pursues its expansion in the carsharing market with the acquisition of GuidaMi by Ubeeqo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐