BRIEF-Enbridge announces privatization of Midcoast Energy Partners LP

Jan 27 Enbridge Inc :

* Enbridge announces privatization of midcoast energy partners lp and provides update on enbridge energy partners strategic review

* Enbridge announces privatization of Midcoast Energy Partners LP and provides update on enbridge energy partners strategic review

* Enbridge Inc - total consideration paid by enbridge for these units will be approximately US$170 million.

* Enbridge Inc says mep is partial owner of Enbridge Energy Partners LP's ("eep") natural gas gathering and processing business

* Enbridge Inc - strategic review of eep is ongoing and is expected to continue through Q2 of 2017.

* Enbridge Inc says enbridge will continue working closely with eep on strategic review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
