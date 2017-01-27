版本:
BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings reports second quarter 2017 earnings

Jan 27 Provident Financial Holdings Inc :

* Provident Financial Holdings reports second quarter of fiscal 2017 earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Provident Financial Holdings -net interest income increased $1.50 million, or 20 percent, to $9.09 million in Q2 2017 from $7.59 million for same quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
