BRIEF-Enbridge Energy Partners expects 2017 adj. EBITDA to be $1.7 - $1.8 bln

Jan 27 Enbridge Energy Partners Lp
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. declares distribution for
fourth quarter 2016; announces 2017 financial outlook and
strategic review update
* Enbridge Energy Partners - expects to meet 2016 adjusted
EBITDA and distributable cash flow guidance of $1.8 - $1.9
billion and $860 - $920 million respectively
* Enbridge Energy Partners LP - expects 2017 adjusted EBITDA
and DCF to be $1.7 - $1.8 billion and $750 - $800 million,
respectively
* Enbridge Energy Partners - to sign joint funding agreement
with Enbridge Energy Co, a unit of Enbridge Inc, for U.S.
portion of Line 3 Replacement program
* Enbridge Energy Partners LP - EECI will fund 99 percent
and EEP will fund 1 percent of capital cost of U.S. L3R program
* Enbridge Energy Partners LP - EECI will pay EEP
approximately $450 million for its 99 percent interest in
project
* Enbridge Energy Partners - expects to use funds received
from L3R joint funding agreement to exercise option under
eastern access joint funding agreement
* Enbridge Energy Partners - option under eastern access
joint funding agreement is to acquire an additional 15 percent
interest in eastern access project
