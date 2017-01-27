版本:
BRIEF-Aldridge provides land acquisition update

Jan 27 Aldridge Minerals Inc

* Aldridge provides land acquisition update and announces the appointment of Scotia Capital as financial advisor

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - company has acquired title to or has right to access 91.1 pct of Yenipazar project area

* Aldridge Minerals Inc - Scotia Capital will assist Aldridge in evaluating financing and strategic options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
