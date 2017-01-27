版本:
BRIEF-Southside Bancshares posts qtrly earnings per share $0.43

Jan 27 Southside Bancshares Inc

* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.43

* Southside Bancshares - net interest income decreased $0.1 million, to $34.6 million for three months ended December 31, 2016, compared to $34.7 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
