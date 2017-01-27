版本:
BRIEF-Xerox adds two new directors to board

Jan 27 Xerox Corp :

* Xerox adds two new directors to board

* Xerox Corp - chief executive officer, Jeff Jacobson, joined Xerox's board of directors, effective January 26, 2017.

* Says Richard Harrington, who has served on board since 2004, will also retire and will not stand for re-election

* Xerox Corp - CEO, Jeff Jacobson, and Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions, Inc., have joined Xerox's board of directors

* Xerox Corp - appointments are effective January 26, 2017

* Xerox - CEO, Jeff Jacobson, and Greg Brown, chairman and CEO of Motorola Solutions, Inc, have joined Xerox's board of directors (corrects typo) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
