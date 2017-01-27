BRIEF-Colgate reports 4th-qtr earnings of 68 cents per share

Jan 27 Colgate-Palmolive Co :

* Colgate announces 4th quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.68

* Q4 sales $3.721 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.87 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Latin america net sales decreased 10.5 percent in Q4 2016

* Says Q4 North America net sales, unit volume, pricing, foreign exchange and organic sales were all even with Q4 2015

* Q4 organic sales grew 1.5 percent

* Sees a low-single-digit net sales increase for 2017

* Q4 global unit volume decreased 5.5%, pricing increased 2.5% and foreign exchange was negative 1.5%

* "As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and foreign exchange volatility remain challenging"

* Sees 2017 earnings per share on a dollar basis to be flat

* For 2017, on GAAP basis, planning for year of gross margin expansion, expect earnings per share on dollar basis to be flat

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.00, revenue view $15.78 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

"Anticipate another year of solid organic sales growth"