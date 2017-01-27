BRIEF-EverBank Financial announces Q4 and full year 2016 financial results

Jan 27 EverBank Financial Corp

* EverBank Financial Corp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* EverBank Financial Corp says net interest income was $189 million for Q4 of 2016, a decrease of $0.1 million

* EverBank Financial corp - Revenue was $264 million for Q4 of 2016, an increase of $31 million, or 13%, from $233 million in prior quarter

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $242.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S