2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.41

Jan 27 Peoples Bancorp Inc :

* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces 4th quarter earnings and record full year net income for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.41

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Peoples Bancorp Inc - net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $26.7 million, up 2pct compared to linked quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
