BRIEF-Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial

Jan 27 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aurinia selects Worldwide Clinical Trials as its CRO for Phase 3 lupus nephritis trial

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - single Phase 3 trial on track to commence in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
