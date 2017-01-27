BRIEF-Provident Financial Services reports Q4 earnings per share $0.35

Jan 27 Provident Financial Services Inc :

* Provident Financial Services Inc announces fourth quarter and full year earnings, declares increased quarterly cash dividend and sets annual meeting date

* Q4 earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Provident financial services inc says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share

* Provident financial services inc says total assets increased $588.8 million, or 6.6% to $9.50 billion at december 31, 2016, from $8.91 billion at december 31, 2015

* Provident financial - for quarter ended december 31, 2016, net interest income increased $2.9 million to $66.6 million, from $63.7 million for same period in 2015