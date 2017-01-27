版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Bridge Bancorp Inc reports fourth quarter results

Jan 27 Bridge Bancorp Inc :

* Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 core earnings per share $0.50

* Bridge Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest income increased $2.3 million to $30.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐