BRIEF-Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter earnings

Jan 27 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc :

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue fell 2.8 percent to $218.9 million

* Aseets under management increased 2.9% to $24.8 billion at December 31, 2016, compared with $24.1 billion at December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
