BRIEF-Moog reports Q1 earnings per share $0.84

Jan 27 Moog Inc :

* Moog reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.84

* Q1 sales $590 million versus I/B/E/S view $583.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moog Inc says total aircraft controls sales in quarter were $268 million, up 6pct year over year

* Moog Inc sees 2017 sales of $2.42 billion, up 1pct over last year, down $20 million from last quarter's forecast

* Moog Inc sees 2017 operating margins of 10.0pct

* Moog Inc sees 2017 earnings per share of $3.50, plus or minus $0.20, unchanged from last quarter's forecast

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.54, revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S