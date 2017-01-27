BRIEF-Republic Bancorp Inc reports

Jan 27 Republic Bancorp Inc

* Republic Bancorp, Inc finishes 2016 with strong fourth quarter and annual net income growth

* Republic Bancorp Inc- net interest income at core bank increased to $37.6 million during Q4 of 2016, a $6.8 million, or 22pct, increase over Q4 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per class a common share $0.48