BRIEF-Endurance's shareholders in favor of proposed merger with Volcano International Limited

Jan 27 Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd :

* Endurance announces results of special general meeting of shareholders in connection with acquisition by SOMPO

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd - co's shareholders voted in favor of proposed merger of endurance with and into volcano international limited

* Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd- Endurance and SOMPO expect to complete merger later in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
