BRIEF-Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reports earnings of $10.3 mln for 2016, up 11% from $9.3 mln in 2015

Jan 27 Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc :

* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc reports earnings of $10.3 million for 2016, up 11% from $9.3 million in 2015. Declares twenty first consecutive regular dividend

* Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia-net interest income was $10.1 million in quarter ended December 31, 2016 compared to $9.5 million during same period last year