2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Franklin Resources Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.77

Jan 27 Franklin Resources Inc :

* Franklin Resources Inc announces first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franklin Resources Inc says qtrly operating revenues $ 1,560.8 million versus. $1,758.0 million last year

* Total assets under management were $720.0 billion at December 31, 2016, down $13.3 billion during quarter

* Franklin Resources -impact of rising rates during quarter felt across geographies and sectors, contributed to shifts in market leadership in number of areas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
