版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 22:28 BJT

BRIEF-RF Industries reports Q4 loss per share $0.34

Jan 27 RF Industries Ltd :

* RF Industries reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.34

* Q4 sales $8.1 million versus $8.7 million

* RF Industries - "we anticipate that our on-going efforts to reduce expenses should result in annual savings of approximately $750,000 for coming fiscal year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐