版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-KeyW announces pricing of public offering of common stock

Jan 27 KeyW Holding Corp :

* Keyw announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐