版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Juno Therapeutics appoints Corsee Sanders as head of development operations

Jan 27 Juno Therapeutics Inc :

* Juno Therapeutics appoints Corsee D. Sanders as executive vice president and head of development operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐