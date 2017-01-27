版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Aggreko acquires TuCo Industrial Products Inc

Jan 27 Aggreko Plc

* Aggreko acquires TuCo Industrial Products Inc

* Aggreko Plc says has acquired TuCo Industrial Products Inc of Lynnwood, Washington for an undisclosed amount

* Aggreko Plc says plans to fully integrate operations of TuCo into its North America business by end of Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
