2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors

Jan 27 Illumina Inc :

* Illumina names Caroline Dorsa to its board of directors, adding over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, telecommunications and energy industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
