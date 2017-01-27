版本:
BRIEF-Tompkins Financial Corp posts Q4 earnings per share $0.99

Jan 27 Tompkins Financial Corp

* Tompkins Financial Corporation reports record fourth quarter and full year earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.99

* Tompkins Financial Corp says net interest income of $46.4 million for Q4 of 2016 increased by $2.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
