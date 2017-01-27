版本:
中国
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Community West Bancshares posts Q4 earnings $0.16/shr

Jan 27 Community West Bancshares

* Community West Bancshares earns $1.3 million in 4Q16 and $5.2 million for the year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.16

* Says net interest income for 4Q16 was $7.8 million, a 4.0 pct increase compared to $7.5 million in 4Q15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
