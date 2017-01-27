版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 27日 星期五 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Workhorse Group prices public offering of 6.5 mln common shares at $3 per share

Jan 27 Workhorse Group Inc :

* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 6.50 million common shares priced at $3.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
