2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Severn Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.08

Jan 27 Severn Bancorp Inc :

* Severn Bancorp, Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly net interest income $5.7 million versus $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
