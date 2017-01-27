版本:
2017年 1月 27日

BRIEF-Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program

Jan 27 Cushing Renaissance Fund:

* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program

* May repurchase, through December 31, 2017, up to 5% of its outstanding common in open market transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
