BRIEF-LCNB CORP REPORTS QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.37 PER SHARE

Jan 27 Lcnb Corp

* LCNB CORP. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

* LCNB CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* LCNB CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $10.3 MILLION VERSUS $9.9 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
