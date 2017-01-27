版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 01:26 BJT

BRIEF-Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition

Jan 27 Dundee Acquisition Ltd :

* Dundee Acquisition Ltd. shareholders approve qualifying acquisition

* Dundee Acquisition Ltd - DAQ currently intends to review its strategic alternatives, including working with CHC Student Housing Corp.

* Dundee Acquisition Ltd- 81.16% of DAQ shares voted in favour to approve daq's business combination with CHC Student Housing Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
