BRIEF-Norwood Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.56

Jan 27 Norwood Financial Corp :

* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* Net interest income, on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE), totaled $9 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016, up $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
