BRIEF-CNB Financial Corporation reports qtrly diluted EPS $0.35

Jan 27 CNB Financial Corp -

* CNB Financial Corporation reports year end 2016 earnings, highlighted by strong organic loan growth

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.35

* Qtrly net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis was 3.84% compared to 3.73% last year

* Qtrly net interest income $21 million versus $18.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
