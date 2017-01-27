版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:08 BJT

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces pricing of upsized offering of senior notes

Jan 27 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp -

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces pricing of upsized $350 million offering of senior notes

* Eligible purchasers of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.875 pct senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 99.244 pct of par Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐