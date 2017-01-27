版本:
BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling prices private offering of $350 mln senior notes

Jan 27 Trinidad Drilling Ltd

* Prices previously announced private offering of $350 million senior notes

* Interest on notes will accrue at rate of 6.625% per annum

* Notes will mature on February 15, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
