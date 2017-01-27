版本:
BRIEF-If Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.32

Jan 27 If Bancorp Inc :

* If Bancorp Inc announces results for second quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.32

* If Bancorp Inc - qtrly net interest income $4.5 million versus $4.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
