BRIEF-Cerecor announces at-the-market equity offering program

Jan 27 Cerecor Inc -

* Cerecor announces at-the-market equity offering program

* Intends to use net proceeds from at--market offering program, to partially fund research and development of CERC-501 and CERC-611

* Equity distribution agreement with Maxim Group, pursuant to which co to offer and sell shares of its stock of up to $12 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
