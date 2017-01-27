版本:
BRIEF-Long Island Iced Tea Corp increases size of public offering

Jan 27 Long Island Iced Tea Corp -

* Announces increase in size of public offering

* Has signed subscription agreements for sale of an additional 31,250 shares of its common stock

* Aggregate number of shares sold in public offering to 376,340 shares at average public offering price of $4.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
