BRIEF-Emclaire Financial Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.55

Jan 27 Emclaire Financial Corp -

* Reports fourth quarter and annual earnings for 2016; announces annual meeting date

* Q4 earnings per share $0.55

* Qtrly net interest income $5.1 million versus. $4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
