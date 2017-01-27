版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Lowe's Companies announces new $5 bln share repurchase program

Jan 27 Lowe's Companies Inc -

* Announces new $5 billion share repurchase program

* Announces new $5 billion share repurchase program

* New repurchase program has no expiration date and adds to previous program's balance, which was $627 million as of Oct. 28, 2016

* New repurchase program has no expiration date and adds to previous program's balance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐