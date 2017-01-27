版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Ellipsiz Communications announces appointment of new CEO

Jan 27 Ellipsiz Communications Ltd -

* Announces appointment of new chief executive officer

* Hung-Yu (Hans) Chang has tendered his resignation as chief executive officer

* Announce Chong Gin Tan will assume role of chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐