BRIEF-Peapack-Gladstone Financial reports Q4 EPS $0.43

Jan 27 Peapack-gladstone Financial Corp -

* Reports a strong fourth quarter and year and declares its quarterly cash dividend

* Q4 earnings per share $0.43

* Qtrly net interest income $24.58 million versus $22.82 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
