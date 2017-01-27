版本:
BRIEF-Carolina Trust Bancshares reports Q4 EPS $0.07

Jan 27 Carolina Trust Bancshares Inc -

* Reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.07

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Net interest income was $3.3 million in 4q 2016, down slightly from $3.4 million in 4q 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
