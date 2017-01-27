版本:
BRIEF-NORTHERN OIL AND GAS APPOINTS MICHAEL POPEJOY OF TRT HOLDINGS TO BOARD

Jan 27 Northern Oil And Gas Inc

* NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, INC. APPOINTS MICHAEL POPEJOY OF TRT HOLDINGS, INC. TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* HAS ENTERED INTO A LETTER AGREEMENT WITH TRT HOLDINGS, INC

* TRT AGREED TO CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL PROVISIONS, TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTION OF CO'S DIRECTORS AT 2017 ANNUAL MEETING

* AGREED TO NOMINATE MICHAEL FRANTZ, POPEJOY FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT NORTHERN'S 2017 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
