版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-Select Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.14

Jan 27 Select Bancorp Inc :

* Select Bancorp reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings

* Q4 earnings per share $0.14

* Qtrly net interest margin was 3.98% as compared to 4.18% last year

* Qtrly net interest income $7.9 million versus $7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐