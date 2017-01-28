版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 08:29 BJT

BRIEF-Stonegate Bank reports Q4 earnings per share $0.62

Jan 27 Stonegate Bank -

* Stonegate bank announces fourth quarter 2016 operating results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stonegate Bank - Net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $27.1 million for three months ended December 31, 2016, and represented an increase of $4.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐