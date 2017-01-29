版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 04:51 BJT

BRIEF-Jacobs acquires Aquenta Consulting in Australia

Jan 29 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc :

* Jacobs acquires Aquenta Consulting in Australia

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc -220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, since 2010

* Says terms of acquisition were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐