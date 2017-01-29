BRIEF-DHT Holdings recieves offer from Frontline to acquire all of its outstanding shares

Jan 29 Dht Holdings Inc :

* DHT Holdings, inc. Announces receipt of non-binding proposal, adopts one-year shareholder rights plan

* DHT Holdings -received a non-binding, from Frontline to acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction

* Says Frontline has proposed a ratio of 0.725 of a Frontline share for each share of DHT

* Says board has unanimously adopted a one-year shareholder rights plan