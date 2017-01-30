版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 18:03 BJT

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration and Production names Barry Larson CEO

Jan 30 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp :

* Pacific announces appointment of Barry Larson as Chief Executive Officer

* Jim Latimer will continue in role of interim CEO until effective date of larson's appointment

* larson was most recently a director of company, appointed to new board as part of restructuring of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
